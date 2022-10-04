Sean McVay on Allen Robinson, offensive woes: “Its been a struggle overall”

The Los Angeles Rams once again find themselves on the losing end, dropping their seventh straight regular season game to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9. L.A. failed to reach the end zone, settling for a field goal in each of their red zone possessions.

There wasn’t a ton to be happy about in this loss, which head coach Sean McVay credited the Rams for beating the Rams in his post-game press conference, thanks to numerous mistakes on the field.

Self-inflicted wounds and missed assignments was the theme of the night according to McVay

“The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds, just above the neck errors where we’re not doing the things we’re capable of and I expect us to be better than that. Defensively, I know that we continue to battle. We gave ourselves a chance. We can tackle better. You credit them for making the plays...A lot of it was just things that guys that we’re counting on didn’t do what they’re supposed to do. Clearly that makes me think that I’ve got to do a better job and we’ve got to do a better job as an offensive staff providing clarity to our players for as many M.A.’s (missed assignments) as what occurred tonight.”

This was a rough one. The game encapsulated everything that we have come to expect in the recent head-to-head history between these two teams. Losing seven consecutive regular season games to one opponent is embarrassing and borderline disrespectful to call it a rivalry.

Thank goodness for that NFC Championship, or else we would have no leg to stand on when going back and forth with the 49er Faithful. I’m very interested to know what McVay is considering “self-inflicting wounds.” To me, it just looked like the Rams got punched in the mouth in primetime once again.

Coleman Shelton exits the game with an ankle injury, severity unknown right now

“I think he got his ankle. I don’t know the severity of it, but I thought Jeremiah Kolone came in and battled. Our line battled.”

Our line lost the battle. The injuries on the offensive line are getting out of hand. Shelton was injured (twice) and ruled out early in the game after he apparently rolled his ankle. Kolone took over at center for the rest of the contest. Usually when McVay says he doesn’t know the severity of an injury, it isn’t good.

L.A. struggled protecting Matthew Stafford, allowing countless hits and giving up seven sacks on the night. He’s been sacked 16 times this season. With so many new faces in new places, it’s clear that this unit as currently constructed—LT Joe Noteboom, LG Bobby Evans, C Kolone, RG Alaric Jackson, and RT Rob Havenstein—has not worked enough together to build any semblance of communication or chemistry. It felt like every twist the 49ers did worked.

They also struggled running the ball, producing 3.1 yards per carry. This battle in the trenches was the perfect representation of one team’s strength against another’s weakness. It’s time to call Andrew Whitworth, though he would be foolish to insert himself into this mess after riding off into the sunset of a Super Bowl victory to close his career.

McVay on spreading the ball around and getting Allen Robinson involved

“It’s just been a struggle overall.”

With all due respect to Tyler Higbee, the fact that he is practically being forced to have a career year is evidently a very bad thing for Los Angeles. Allen Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract that included $30.7 million guaranteed during the offseason.

He was expected to replace Robert Woods and hopefully do some of the things that Odell Beckham, Jr. was able to do down the stretch last season. So far, it looks like a mismanagement of funds.

Robinson has amassed nine catches for 95 yards, with one touchdown. That is not going to get it done. If that production continues, it’s going to be an uphill battle to get this passing game going this season. Stafford was 32-of-48, for 254 zero touchdowns and one interception, connecting with six different pass catchers.

Deebo did Deebo things

“I think its execution. We’re right there. It almost goes the other way with D.K. (Derion Kendrick) and he (Samuel) ends up breaking a handful of tackles. And he’s a great player, but those are things that we expect and I have a lot of confidence in our players to be able to execute at a better level.”

The Rams defense gave up too many big plays tonight, highlighted by Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard catch-and-run that went for a demoralizing touchdown. As per the usual, it was impossible to get him on the ground; he racked up over 100 yards after catch.

Most of that YAC was produced on two back-breaking third down conversions. The 49ers feed off of Samuel. When he makes a big play, the entire team reacts accordingly. He is their spark.

Deebo Samuel Cooper Kupp



The Rams will have a short week to find their spark, before hosting a fiery Dallas Cowboys team that will walk into SoFi Stadium with no fear of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

At least there was one good tackle on the night.