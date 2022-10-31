The Los Angeles Rams squared off with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Only two players appeared to have any injury-related news in-game. Here is the latest on LA’s injuries as of Monday afternoon…

Game Injuries from 10/30 vs. San Francisco...

Cooper Kupp, WR (Ankle)

Cooper Kupp was injured with just a few minutes remaining in the game. Fred Warner rolled up on his ankle, causing Rams fans to hold their breath and angrily question why McVay had his offensive star on the field when the Rams had already waved the white flag. As of Monday, Kupp avoided any structural damage to the ankle, but is dealing with soft tissue swelling.

More here: If you’re McVay, you cannot - cannot - justify calling a run play on third and long with 5:55 left (which 49ers saw as a white flag) and *then* decide to put your No. 1 player on offense on the field at the end of the fourth quarter. Unreal. https://t.co/iKRtb0gLpF — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 31, 2022

Status: Questionable for Week 10

Darrell Henderson, RB (Illness)

Darrell Henderson is still dealing with an illness, which prevented him from starting Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Sean McVay said RB Darrell Henderson Jr. "was having some breathing issues to start the game" with some after effects of the flu, which is why Ronnie Rivers was up first at RB vs. 49ers yesterday. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 31, 2022

Status: Probable for Week 10

Tyler Higbee, TE (Neck)

Tyler Higbee suffered a stinger on a TE screen during the Rams second drive. He was able to return but he was rarely targeted and did not look his usual self, in fact, Higbee struggled to block and make any meaningful plays as a pass catcher.

#RamsHouse Tyler Higbee suffered a stinger, which is a stretching of the cervical nerves, usually C5-6.



This causes temporarily numbness/paralysis of the arm.



Often resolves within 1 minute.



He returned to the game. — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 30, 2022

Status: Probable for Week 10

Questionable players entering Week 9…

Quentin Lake, S (Knee)

Lake has finally resumed practicing with the team and may need a few weeks to be up to game speed. With Taylor Rapp struggling, the Rams may be interested in letting Lake play sooner than later.

Sean McVay on Quentin Lake: "He's a guy that if you're putting stock in, you're putting stock in this guy. It’ll be good to get him out here with us.”



Praised Lake’s football pedigree and ownership of what the Rams are trying to do defensively. https://t.co/TYY9QHYBmY — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 26, 2022

Status: Questionable

Kyren Williams, RB (Ankle)

Kyren Williams did not dress on Sunday but was designated for return last week. The rookie running back is not far away from seeing the field especially with Akers and Henderson missing many snaps.

Rams players on Injured Reserve…

Logan Bruss, OG (ACL and MCL tear)

Joe Noteboom, LT (ruptured Achilles)

Tremayne Anchrum, OG (Fractured Fibula)

Coleman Shelton, C (High-Ankle sprain)

Scheduled to return in 2-4 weeks

Jordan Fuller, S (Strained Hamstring)

Scheduled to return in 1-2 weeks