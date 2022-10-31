 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Report: Darrell Henderson limited vs. SF because of flu symptoms

Henderson was struggling to breathe prior to kickoff

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams squared off with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Only two players appeared to have any injury-related news in-game. Here is the latest on LA’s injuries as of Monday afternoon…

Game Injuries from 10/30 vs. San Francisco...

  • Cooper Kupp, WR (Ankle)

Cooper Kupp was injured with just a few minutes remaining in the game. Fred Warner rolled up on his ankle, causing Rams fans to hold their breath and angrily question why McVay had his offensive star on the field when the Rams had already waved the white flag. As of Monday, Kupp avoided any structural damage to the ankle, but is dealing with soft tissue swelling.

Status: Questionable for Week 10

  • Darrell Henderson, RB (Illness)

Darrell Henderson is still dealing with an illness, which prevented him from starting Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Status: Probable for Week 10

  • Tyler Higbee, TE (Neck)

Tyler Higbee suffered a stinger on a TE screen during the Rams second drive. He was able to return but he was rarely targeted and did not look his usual self, in fact, Higbee struggled to block and make any meaningful plays as a pass catcher.

Status: Probable for Week 10

Questionable players entering Week 9…

  • Quentin Lake, S (Knee)

Lake has finally resumed practicing with the team and may need a few weeks to be up to game speed. With Taylor Rapp struggling, the Rams may be interested in letting Lake play sooner than later.

Status: Questionable

  • Kyren Williams, RB (Ankle)

Kyren Williams did not dress on Sunday but was designated for return last week. The rookie running back is not far away from seeing the field especially with Akers and Henderson missing many snaps.

Rams players on Injured Reserve…

  • Logan Bruss, OG (ACL and MCL tear)
  • Joe Noteboom, LT (ruptured Achilles)
  • Tremayne Anchrum, OG (Fractured Fibula)
  • Coleman Shelton, C (High-Ankle sprain)

Scheduled to return in 2-4 weeks

  • Jordan Fuller, S (Strained Hamstring)

Scheduled to return in 1-2 weeks

