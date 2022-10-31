PFF Grades: Strong individual performances from a total team collapse

The Los Angeles Rams’ Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a total team collapse. In the second half LA fell behind its division rivals and made one mental mistake after the other.

From Ernest Jones’ blatant and inexcusable personal foul out of bounds, to Allen Robinson’s boneheaded taunting penalty, and Tyler Higbee’s ill-timed drop on a crucial 3rd and 2, the Rams have only themselves to blame for this defeat.

With that said, there were some strong individual performances during the total team collapse. Here’s who stood out according to Pro Football Focus (PFF):

Top 5 grades on offense:

1 - Rob Havenstein, RT: 88.5

Considering Havenstein was tasked at times with blocking Nick Bosa and former teammate Samson Ebukam, this was a stellar grade for the veteran leader on the offensive line. We’ve seen him struggle earlier this year with Micah Parsons, but Havenstein more than held his own in this one.

2 - Cooper Kupp, WR: 77.8

Kupp is towards the top of this list each week, and this game was no exception.

if you had a top two pick and didn’t draft cooper kupp wyd pic.twitter.com/Z8NnP5Xfw2 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 30, 2022

3 - Matthew Stafford, QB: 74.9

PFF noted the 49ers game as Stafford’s third-best outing of his season. He played mistake free football through four quarters, though the production dried up in the second half.

4 - Brian Allen, C: 67.9

Allen was injured during the season opener, and he provides a stable presence in the interior. He was a major upgrade over Jeremiah Kolone despite this being just his first game back from injury.

5 - Allen Robinson, WR: 66.2

The veteran WR caught 5 receptions for 54 yards, which was one of his more productive games so far in 2022.

Other notes on offense:

Los Angeles started UDFA rookie Ronnie Rivers at running back while Darrell Henderson recovered from an illness that kept him out of practice late in the week. Rivers earned the sixth-highest grade on offense with a 63.2 mark - he had 8 carries for 21 yards (2.6 avg) and 4 receptions for 15 yards.

Top 5 grades on defense

1 - Leonard Floyd, OLB: 85.2

Despite earning his first two sacks on the season, Floyd graded out much better against the run (83.0) than as a pass rusher (72.2). He still played well in both facets.

Leonard Floyd : Season-high 9 tackles, 2 sacks & 3 QB hits pic.twitter.com/5BNFGS4b0T — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 31, 2022

2 - Jalen Ramsey, CB: 70.6

Jimmy Garoppolo will give you opportunities to create turnovers, but it’s on you to convert them.

Ramsey had two chances at interceptions - both fell to the ground as incompletions. He also forced a fumble on Christian McCaffrey that was recovered despite flying in the air amid a sea of Rams defenders.

Ramsey played well, but sometimes fortune just isn’t on your side. That’s life in the NFL.

3 - Greg Gaines, DT: 70.2

4 - Justin Hollins, OLB: 64.6

Hollins played well and earned a pass rushing grade of 68.3. His running mate at OLB, Terrell Lewis, earned the lowest mark on defense at just 41.6.

5 - Aaron Donald, DE: 64.5

Donald is almost always in the top 5 group of grades on defense, but 64.5 is a less-than-stellar grade from the star DE.

Other notes on defense:

Against Garoppolo and the 49ers, strength in the middle of the defense is important - and Ernest Jones’ and Bobby Wagner’s uninspiring performances help explain the defensive struggles.

Jones earned a 53.7 grade and struggled against the run. Wagner was given a rough mark of 43.3 and a 39.2 grade in pass coverage.

When LA needed the duo to be at their best, they both were outright bad Sunday afternoon.