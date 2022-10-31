Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR considered ‘day to day’ with ankle sprain

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is considered “day to day” with an ankle sprain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Rapoport described the injury as “dodging a bullet” but noted that this puts his status for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.

The Rams can’t afford to lose Kupp, too.

From NFL Now: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is expected to be day-to-day with his ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Omk9aoMmrI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp now has 686 yards on the season, more than double any of his teammates. Nearly three times as many yards as the next-closest receivers, Ben Skowronek and Allen Robinson. The return of Van Jefferson would not do much to quell the concerns of Kupp missing a game.

It would appear that for now, Kupp is on trajectory to be available for the Bucs. But an ankle injury of any degree is the last thing that the Rams need to any of their key stars right now, 3-4 and headed into a hugely important matchup against the 3-5 Bucs.