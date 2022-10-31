Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp escapes serious injury

Rams’ Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. 49ers; Sean McVay ‘kicking himself’ for playing All-Pro WR in final minutes (CBSSports)

“Kupp, who walked off the field under his own power, was seen with his ankle wrapped in the locker room after the game. While he said he wants to see how his ankle responds over the next few days, Kupp said signs are pointing to him “dodging a bullet” of a more serious injury, according to The Athletic.”

Rams vs. 49ers Postgame Locker Room Interviews: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp & more (TheRams.com)

“Watch postgame locker room interviews from Los Angeles Rams players: quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Leonard Floyd as they recap tonight’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.”

Sean McVay falls to 3-9 against Kyle Shanahan with Week 8 loss (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay has had plenty of success in the NFL, with plenty of wins and a Super Bowl ring on his resume. But the accomplished head coach of the Los Angeles Rams continues to struggle to beat Kyle Shanahan following Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.”

LA Rams did it their way, and lost their 8th straight to the 49ers (RamblinFan)

“Of course, the San Francisco 49ers are not unbeatable. They have four losses this season. The simple fact is the LA Rams cannot beat them. Regardless of the 49ers’ health, record, or playoff aspirations, they simply need to face the LA Rams for everything to fall into place, for the Rams to challenge them early, for 49er HC Kyle Shanahan and QB Jimmy Garoppolo to see what the Rams are trying to do, and then adjust to it in the second half.”

Cooper Kupp injury update (MSN)

“Lingering irritation: Cooper Kupp being in the game (along with other starters) at the end, for no reason ... and seeming to sustain an injury that had coach Sean McVay “kicking himself’’ over.”

Matthew Stafford scores a rushing TD against the San Francisco 49ers (NFL.com)

“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s pylon-diving touchdown scramble caps the Rams’ 17-play drive.”

Rams were shut-out the second half against the 49ers and Christian McCaffrey had himself a day (MSN)

“The Rams thought they had seen the last of star running back Christian McCaffrey headed into their bye week after defeating the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16, but the blockbuster trade that sent him to San Francisco meant LA had to clash with McCaffrey for back-to-back games.”

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Week 8 highlights (Youtube)

“San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams | 2022 Week 8 Game Highlights”

Rams lose to 49ers, instant reactions (yahoo! sports)

“After having their bye week in Week 7, the Los Angeles Rams were unable to extend their winning streak to two games with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The loss gives the Rams a 3-4 record in the first eight weeks of the season, putting them in second-to-last place in the NFC West.”