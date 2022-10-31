The Los Angeles Rams squared off with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 and lost 31-14. he Rams were hoping to create more momentum from their offense that appeared in the second half against Carolina. The defense was hoping to continue its strong string of performances. Which Rams players came to play? Which players came out flat after the bye week?

Stock Up

1. Matthew Stafford, QB

For how up and down Stafford has been this season because of the offensive line play, you have to credit his performance. He took multiple hits, but made strong throws throughout the game until SF pulled far ahead. He missed two throws to Kupp, but overall this was a solid game against a Top 5 defense in the league.

Matthew Stafford is making plays!



The Rams jump out to an early lead on the 49ers



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Rf53Q5okUv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 30, 2022

2. Leonard Floyd, EDGE

Floyd probably saw the press clippings about his tenure with Los Angeles Rams being on thin ice. He looked more explosive off the edge than he has all year, collecting two sacks, three quarterback hits, and nine tackles (four solo).

Leonard Floyd told me this week that he'd get a sack today, been working hard through that knee injury. And there it was. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 30, 2022

3. Allen Robinson II, WR

Robinson looks more comfortable in the offense with two consecutive weeks of five catches. Robinson hasn’t exploded for a 100 yard game, but consistency with Stafford appears to be improving.

4. Ronnie Rivers, RB

The undrafted free agent signing who joined the Rams in Week 6 was the leading ball carrier this week, carrying the rock eight times. Rivers also caught four passes (four targets) for 15 yards. Rivers ability to touch the ball 12 times on offense is a positive sign for his NFL future.

5. Aaron Donald, DL

Outside of the NFC Championship Game last year, Donald has struggled to make an impact against San Francisco, because Shanahan details a game plan to get the ball out quick and run away from Donald. But in this game, Donald got to Garoppolo multiple times and stuffed multiple run plays at the line of scrimmage or behind. It wasn’t a vintage Donald game, but he did show that no offensive coordinator can out-scheme his talent and skill.

Stock Down

1. Taylor Rapp, S

Taylor Rapp missed tackles. Taylor Rapp couldn’t jump to deflect a touchdown pass to Kittle. Taylor Rapp drew penalties. Taylor Rapp just flat out burned the Rams today. You have to wonder why the four-year safety is starting when he creates the same mistakes each week. And if his name is on the trade block, why not play someone else who will help the team in the immediate and future? Terrell Burgess?

The defense is so poorly coached it’s laughable. All of the big pass plays today were guys being undisciplined and leaving their zones.



The offense has been nonexistent in the second half of all but 2 games this year.



Taylor Rapp might be the worst coverage safety in the NFL. — RamsFan (@LA_Rams_Fan_) October 30, 2022

2. Ernest Jones, ILB

Ernest Jones missed a tackle on McCaffrey in the open field, leading to YAC. He then bit on a route, opening a throwing lane to Aiyuk over the middle. And to cap it off, Ernest Jones had an inexcusable unnecessary roughness penalty - shoving McCaffrey when he was clearly out of bounds.

3. Derion Kendrick, CB

Kendrick has been solid in his rookie year, but he bit on a move that allowed Ross Dwelley, a TE, to catch a 56 yard pass downfield.

4. Tyler Higbee, TE

Higbee had to battle all game with a neck stinger. But there is no sympathy in the NFL. Higbee was manhandled in pass protection by Nick Bosa, who stood the TE up and dumped him seven yards back before pressuring Stafford. And to cap off a frustrating day for the Western Kentucky alum, he dropped a 3rd & 2 crosser that hit him square in the hands.

Tyler Higbee with a game defining drop right there! Terrible, terrible, terrible — Cliff Jackson Jr. (@CliffJacksonn) October 30, 2022

5. Bobby Evans, OG

Point blank. Bobby Evans couldn’t handle a single stunt. San Francisco ran a stunt with Fred Warner over and over in the second half and Bobby Evans was slow to adjust or even notice who he was suppose to pick up in protection.