NFL trade deadline: Which teams are sellers after Sunday’s final scores?

Only five teams in the NFC have fewer than four losses. The Eagles are 7-0, the Vikings are 6-1, the Giants are 6-2, and the Seahawks are 5-3. So by comparison and in spite of losing to the 49ers once again, the 3-4 Los Angeles Rams are hardly out of the playoff race.

Does that mean that Les Snead is ready to rev his engines at the trade deadline once again?

Just two days ago, Rams fans voted that they want Snead to make another trade at the deadline. We know that Cam Akers is on the trade block. So perhaps the Rams will ship someone out, if they can find a buyer despite Akers’ low value. Is there somebody on his way to L.A. before Tuesday’s 1 PM deadline?

L.A. Rams needs: EDGE RUSHER, OFFENSIVE LINE, RUNNING BACK, WIDE RECEIVER

These teams may officially be giving up. Or at least willing to part with someone at the right price.

6 losses

The Lions have lost five in a row following Sunday’s 31-27 defeat to the Dolphins. Snead is good friends. with Detroit GM Brad Holmes and they completed the Matthew Stafford swap not long ago. The Lions have running back Jamaal Williams, but are they willing to part with a locker room leader? Would former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds have anything to give L.A.’s offense right now?

The Panthers have shown signs of life with quarterback P.J. Walker, but lost 37-34 in OT to the Falcons this week. Carolina could have been tied for first place in the NFC South with a win, but now they’re falling out of the race again. Whoever trades for D.J. Moore would have to pay a guaranteed $20 million salary in 2023. The Panthers reportedly want more than two good draft picks to let go of Brian Burns.

Hopes of a turnaround after a 2-1 start have crumbled quickly, even for the Jaguars. Jacksonville has lost five in a row, including losses to the Texans, Colts, and Broncos. The team has already traded James Robinson. Receivers Zay Jones and Marvin Jones might be available, but they’re veterans with limited ceilings. Could either really be upgrades over Van Jefferson? The shocking and bold move would be trading Josh Allen. But if the Jaguars are going to be terrible again, trading an edge rusher might just open up their need for an edge rusher at the top of the 2023 draft. They could potentially trade Allen for two firsts and then draft someone like Will Anderson, one year after drafting Travon Walker. Is there a team ready to part with two firsts for Josh Allen, a former top-10 pick going into his fifth-year option season?

Strange new territory for the Steelers, a team about to have its first losing season since 2003. And maybe their worst all-around season since going 5-11 in 1988 or worse, going 1-13 in 1969. The player getting tossed around in discussions the most is receiver Chase Claypool, who has 32 catches for 311 yards. There will be some discussions had as to whether Claypool is good or overrated. Flying under the radar might be defensive lineman Cam Heyward. He seems frustrated with Pittsburgh’s season and might want to contend for a Super Bowl before it’s too late, as Heyward is already 33.

5 Losses

1-5-1 Houston Texans

There are already rumors of the Rams inquiring about Brandin Cooks. Would veteran edge Jerry Hughes (five sacks) be open to a change?

How long will Josh McDaniels survive this time? The Raiders lost all momentum with a 24-0 loss to the Saints this week. Embarrassing. But trading Josh Jacobs seems like the wrong move, he’s only 24. Would they trade veteran receiver Mack Hollins (26 catches, 381 yards)? Vegas doesn’t have many good chips to bargain with, which is why they’re 2-5. Chandler Jones’ debut season with the Raiders has been boring (0.5 sacks).

The Browns will be 2-6 if they lose to the Bengals on Monday night. Cleveland has lost four in a row. Kareem Hunt seems all but certain to be traded, why wouldn’t the Browns just cash in some value now? It’s been another underwhelming year for Jadaveon Clowney but would a team trade for him at the deadline just to take another shot at him helping a contender?

The Broncos narrowly avoided a 2-6 hole by beating the Jaguars on Sunday. Still, Denver has no first and second round pick next year. They’re a bad team. Melvin Gordon should be available. Jerry Jeudy should be available. Bradley Chubb should be available.

Also 3-5: Packers, Bears, Bucs, Saints, Cards (but maybe none of them have given up yet in the NFC)