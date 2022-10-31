Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football: Will Ja’Marr Chase’s absence lead to an upset?

After an exhilarating Sunday of NFL action, Week 8 concludes with Monday Night Football on ESPN, as the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Make sure to visit Tallysight for the opportunity to earn some cash!

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this as a close game, picking the Bengals as 3-point favorites. According to Covers.com, the Bengals have done an exceptional job against the spread this season, going 5-2. The average margin of victory over the last five meetings is 9.6-points, so I’d expect the spread to be covered.

Cleveland enters the division matchup with a quiet win streak over the Bengals, topping Cincinnati in their last four meetings and seven of the previous eight games. The Bengals have won four of their last five games overall, so something has to give. For what it’s worth, the Browns are 0-2 against the Bengals on MNF.

A look at NFL Week 8 public betting at @BetMGM:



Most bet games ( ️)

1. Bengals-Browns

2. Dolphins-Lions

3. Cardinals-Vikings



Most bet teams ( ️)

1. Bengals -3

2. Dolphins -3.5

3. Cardinals +3.5



Most bet teams ( )

1. Bengals -3

2. Packers +11.5

3. Titans -2.5 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 28, 2022

Even with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, the Browns have been one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing 26.6 points per game, while the Bengals are heating up, scoring at least 30 points in each of their last two games.

Points may not come as easy for Cincinnati without sensational sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but the Bengals should still be able to do their part in reaching the 45-point over/under.

Final Score: Bengals 28-20