Rams-49ers Instant Reaction: Did Allen Robinson earn the right to celebrate?

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have much to celebrate during their Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams scored 14 points and continue to be one of the lowest-ranking offenses in the league; as the Super Bowl winners last season, the Rams only scored under 20 points twice all year.

The Rams have scored less than 20 points four times already.

One of the issues is the offensive line, with problems derived from retirements, free agent losses, injuries, and poor player evaluations. Another has been the Rams inability to run the ball effectively and Sean McVay was down to Ronnie Rivers as his starting running back in Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the 49ers. Another issue has been the play calling and the play of Matthew Stafford.

But there is also the lack of a receiving threat other than Cooper Kupp. Tight end Tyler Higbee had another huge drop on Sunday and he finished with two catches for 15 yards. Van Jefferson played in 55-percent of the snaps and didn’t see a target. Tutu Atwell didn’t play. Ben Skowronek had one 10-yard catch.

And then there’s Robinson, the $46 million man.

Robinson’s $18 million cap hit next season is the 17th-highest in the league at receiver. He has a higher cap hit than Tyler Lockett and Davante Adams. Robinson finished with five catches and 54 yards against the 49ers, giving him 22 catches and 224 yards on the season through seven games. And 82 players came into Week 8 with more than 224 yards.

Ben Skowronek has 231 yards.

These numbers are not what Robinson or the Rams expected them to be. Robinson may want to get more 50/50 opportunities from Stafford, but for some reason has not earned those opportunities as often as he’d like. On Sunday, Robinson may have been really frustrated with his season when he made a six-yard catch and then immediately drew a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

That’s nine yards in the wrong direction.

The Rams were trailing 24-14 at home in the fourth quarter to their division rivals. It was a six-yard catch and even if it came on third-and-5, there was still 65 yards to go to the end zone! And even if the Rams scored a touchdown, they would still be losing.

So I ask again, did Robinson earn the right to celebrate in that moment? Three plays later, the Rams punted.

