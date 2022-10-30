Rams vs 49ers: 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The third quarter started with a 49ers offensive possession. After a nice run by Christian McCaffrey, the Rams defense took a convincing stand (Jalen Ramsey almost had an interception), and forced the 49ers to punt the ball back to LA.

The Rams next offensive drive ended up being not as productive as they’d hope, and they would end up trading punts with the 49ers.

The 49ers had the ball once again and despite McCaffrey fumbling the ball (the 49ers recovered) they found themselves in Rams territory with a chance to take the lead. The 49ers would do exactly that with Jimmy Garoppolo connecting with McCaffrey through the air. The 49ers led 17-14 with under 2 minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Rams took the ball again but for the second time in two drives, the offense looked overmatched and had to punt the ball.

We go to the fourth quarter with the Rams trailing by 3 and the 49ers having offensive possession. Can the Rams pull off some fourth quarter magic?

