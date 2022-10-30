Rams vs 49ers: 3rd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are ahead of the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 14-10 at halftime.

In the second quarter, the 49ers responded to the Rams touchdown with a touchdown of their own, curtesy of a Christian McCaffrey pass to Brandon Aiyuk. Robbie Gould would convert the extra point to tie the game up 7-7.

The Rams were again on offense and put together another nice drive by marching into 49ers territory. This drive was capped off by a Cooper Kupp touchdown reception on a beautiful throw by Matthew Stafford.

On their next drive, the 49ers found themselves in Rams territory, and Leonard Floyd was able to record his first sack of the year, but the 49ers continued to convert first downs and maintained the drive and once again were in the red zone. Floyd tallied another sack, his second of the game, and the Rams defense held the 49ers to a field goal. The Rams still led by a score of 14-10 at the end of the second quarter.

The 49ers will receive the kick off to start the third quarter.

