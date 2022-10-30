Rams-49ers final score: Same story, different year as LA falls to 3-4 in ugly loss

After getting embarrassed on Monday Night Football back in week 4, the Rams looked to get back at their hated rivals and end a 7 game regular season losing streak to them. However, they were unable to do so, dropping an eighth straight game to San Francisco.

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 14

Los Angeles got the ball first, and the possession was as ugly as it’s been this season thus far, as the Rams went 3 and out to start the ball game. However, the defense would hold San Francisco, and they were forced to punt in their first possession as well.

The Rams would then put together their best drive against the Niners since, perhaps, the NFC Championship game, as they ran a total of 17 plays that ended on a Matthew Stafford rushing touchdown. That gave the Rams a 7-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

The 49ers would respond, driving down the field with a couple of big plays before striking with a trick play, as Christian McCaffrey connected with Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game up a 7-7 in the second frame.

Then, on the next Rams possession, L.A. would drive down the field once again, as Matthew Stafford would connect with the best receiver in the NFL in Copper Kupp to make the score 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

Following a solid kick return, San Francisco would put together another solid drive themselves, however the drive would stall inside the redzone following a great play by Bobby Wagner by knocking out what seemed like a sure catch by McCaffrey. The 49ers would have to settle for a field goal, which made the score 14-10 Rams lead at the intermission.

The L.A. defense would start the second half on a high note, forcing a punt on the Niners first opportunity out of the break. However, the Rams could not make the most of the stop, as they were forced to punt themselves.

The 49ers would then make the most of their defense’s stop, as Jimmy G would connect with Christian McCaffrey to give the Niners a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

The Rams would then go three and out, and then a boneheaded play by Ernest Jones would put the Niners in business to score once again to start the final frame. And they would do just that, as Christian McCaffrey would punch one in to make the score 24-14 Niners lead.

On the ensuing drive, Allen Robinson would get called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following a 3rd down conversion, and then Tyler Higbee would drop what would have been a huge gain. A sequence of events that embodied the horrendous second half the Rams put together.