Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams led the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rams received the opening kick off and quickly found themselves going three and out and punting it back to the 49ers. On their opening drive, the 49ers gained some yards but ultimately were stopped by the Rams defense.

On LA’s second drive of the game, they seemed to be finding some rhythm on offense and Matthew Stafford made a some nice completions to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson and the Rams found themselves in the red zone. The 49ers would commit a couple defensive penalties to give the Rams some scoring chances. The Rams capped off the drive with a Stafford rushing score!

The Rams have the lead over the 49ers and we go to the second quarter!

