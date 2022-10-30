Rams-49ers inactives: Cam Akers, Deebo Samuel officially out for Sunday

As expected, the Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams are seeking to trade Akers because of philosophical differences with head coach Sean McVay, therefore the team turns to Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in an all-important divisional game in Week 8.

The Rams also ruled out defensive tackle Bobby Brown, who is able to join the team after serving a six-game suspension, as well as tight end Kendall Blanton, receiver Lance McCutcheon, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and cornerback Shaun Jolly.

Week 8 Inactives: WR Lance McCutcheon, TE Kendall Blanton, DT Bobby Brown III + more. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 30, 2022

The 49ers were already expected to not have receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk, edge Arik Armstead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and cornerback Jason Verrett. All were officially ruled out on Sunday in the inactives list.

The 3-3 Rams and 3-4 49ers are looking to win and get closer to the top of the NFC West by the end of Week 8.

