Random Ramsdom: Is Brandin Cooks on his way back to L.A.?

There’s talk of a potential Rams reunion for Brandin Cooks (NBCSports)

“At a time when the defending Super Bowl champions remain interested in bringing back Odell Beckham, Jr., there’s talk in some league circles that former Rams (and Saints and Patriots) receiver Brandin Cooks could be heading back to L.A.”

Rams’ Sean McVay anticipates ‘normal workload’ for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers (NFL.com)

“I think he’s felt great this week,” McVay said, via the team’s official transcript. “I think we’ll kind of monitor as the game progresses. A lot of it is predicated on, ‘All right, are you able to have some continuity with some of your drives and getting multiple plays off?’ But the goal is, he’s been full speed. He’s done a great job this week. We’ve been able to develop some depth in that room that I think will be helpful to be able to still keep some of those other guys involved. But we’re anticipating a normal workload for Van when you’ve seen him in previous years.”

Rams prepare for silent count at home vs. 49ers, again (NBCSports)

“After the 49ers beat the Rams in Week 18 of the 2021 season in L.A., it came to light that the home team had to use the silent count, given the number of San Francisco fans who were in the building. It’s become more common for the defending Super Bowl champions to have to deal with crowd noise in their own building.”

3 Key to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers (TheRams.com)

“The Rams host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 8. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”

Liam Coen: Getting Brian Allen back is huge for communication (RamsWire)

“Allen suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and underwent surgery, causing him to miss five games for the Rams. The offensive line has since undergone plenty of alterations due to injuries and there have been plenty of communication issues as a result.”