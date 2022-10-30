Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 8: Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams(3-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at 1:25pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbooks listed the Rams as -2.5 points underdogs and the point total at 41. Here’s our How to Watch guide!

Outside of last season’s NFC Championship, the Rams have lost plenty of recent games to the 49ers. Can they turn their luck around? The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel, and the Rams have seemingly been out of character all year. No matter who plays or who coaches, it’s LA vs San Francisco, this is about as big a rivalry as it gets!

Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Jimmy Garoppolo should be big names to watch for the 49ers, and of course, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will be big names to watch for the Rams. There’s plenty of enticing storylines in this upcoming matchup!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!