Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 8 matchup

When the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers today, it will still a slugfest between hated rivals, but it’s not for first place, only a possible grasp at it. As the season nears its midpoint, who would have thought that the Seattle Seahawks, with all their off-season changes would sit atop the Western Division? The Rams/49ers victor could get the upper hand in the West, so the importance of the game should be intensified.

Seattle has a tough upcoming schedule, starting today with the New York Giants. In the seasons second half, they have two games remaining with the Rams and single tilts with the 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets. The Rams could swoop into first place with a win and Seahawk loss and the ‘Niners could grab a share of the lead coupling a victory over L.A. with a ‘Hawk defeat.

The vaunted San Francisco defense has been struggling over the past three games, losing their last two, and giving up a shade under 400 total yards and 30 points points per contest. The 49ers offense is scoring 17.7 points per game and the big news on that side of the ball was this week’s addition of do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. For the season, he is already well over 700 total yards and averages 5.7 yards per touch.

The 49ers now have 3 of the top 5 players by YAC over expected since 2018 after acquiring Christian McCaffrey.



On Sunday, they will take on a Rams defense that has surrendered the 4th-most YAC over expected (+189) of any unit this season.#SFvsLAR | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/2dYK1dWd1Y — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2022

For Rams fans, hopes are high that the return of center Brian Allen and wide receiver Van Jefferson can help the offense get on track. Sean McVay did open up the playbook in the win over the Carolina Panthers, getting 10 different offensive players involved, but L.A. has yet to top 375 yards in total offense, 300 yards passing, or 115 yards rushing in any single game. The Rams defense is giving up 16.3 points per game, 197.2 yards passing, and 104.2 yards rushing.

Injuries have dogged both teams. This week, Rams running back Darrell Henderson and returner/receiver Brandon Powell have both missed time. Running back Cam Akers is still not working out with the team and the aforementioned returnees, center Brian Allen and receiver Van Jefferson have been working in slowly. For the 49ers, receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and fullback Kyle Jusczyk have not practiced. Edge Samson Ebukam has been limited.

Update: Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead, Kyle Jusczyk, and Dre Greenlaw have been ruled out for the 49ers.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, October 30

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Fox (nationally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: L.A. Rams +1.5 -110

Over/under total: 42.5 -110

Money line: L.A. Rams +105 / S.F. 49ers -125