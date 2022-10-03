Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 4th quarter game thread

The 3rd quarter started with the 49ers leading with a score of 14-6 and the 49ers offense starting with the ball. The Rams defense forced the 49ers to punt and gave the Rams another chance to score.

Sean McVay and the Rams looked to get back on track on their next drive and secured a first and goal, but unfortunately the Rams drive stalled out again and they settled for the 3rd Matt Gay field goal of the day. The Rams were still trailing 14-9.

The 49ers fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff but unfortunately the Rams could not get on top of it fast enough and the 49ers retained possession. The 49ers immediately put together a drive into Rams territory.

The 3rd quarter ended with the 49ers on the goal line and the Rams defense is hoping to keep this a game. The 4th quarter will begin with the Rams still trailing 14-9.

