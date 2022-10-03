Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 3rd quarter game thread

The Rams trail the the 49ers 14-6 after the 2nd quarter.

The quarter started with a 49ers offensive possession, and the Rams defense made their first stop of the day and forced the 49ers to punt.

The Rams began their third drive of the day on their own 25 yard line, but would again go 3 and out. The 49ers would take back possession but would also go 3 and out after the Rams defense made a stop on 3rd and 10.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams would find themselves in the 49ers red zone for the second time today, and for the second time today the Rams would settle for a field goal attempt. Matt Gay would convert his second field goal of the game. The 49ers still led 7-6.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers would score a long receiving touch down on a pass that the Rams nearly picked off. The 49ers extended their lead 14-6.

The Rams had a chance to put together a drive before the end of the 2nd quarter but instead punted. The Rams defense stepped up.

The score remains 14-6 as we go to the third quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!