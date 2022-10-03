Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers 7-3 after one quarter.

The first quarter started with a Rams offensive possession. The Rams put together a productive drive and marched down into the 49ers red zone. The drive would stall out shortly after Matthew Stafford was sacked, and the Rams would settle for a 3-0 lead after a Matt Gay field goal.

The 49ers would start their first offensive possession on their own 25 yard line with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. The 49ers would put together a productive drive of their own, converting on a few 3rd downs. The 49ers burned their first time out with under 3 minutes to go in quarter 1. On the very next play Jeff Wilson Jr. would score a rushing touch down. The 49ers led 7-3.

On their next possession the Rams would go 3 and out and be forced to punt after Matthew Stafford was sacked for the second time in the game.

The 49ers will start the second quarter with the ball.

