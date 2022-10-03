Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers, Week 4: Game thread for Rams fans

The LA Rams will face their second division opponent in as many weeks when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football starting at 5:20pm PT. Here’s our How to Watch guide.

The Rams (2-1) will face the 49ers (1-2) for the third time this calendar year. The Rams are looking to add to their momentum after defeating the Arizona Cardinals last week, and the 49ers look to get back into the win column after a frustrating loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday night.

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald will try to lead their team to victory over Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and the 49ers. As Rams fans know, the 49ers have beaten the Rams in six of their last seven matchups, and as 49ers fans cannot forget, the Rams bounced the 49ers out of the playoffs in last season’s NFC championship game. Whether this game is low scoring or high scoring, there should be plenty of excitement in this upcoming grudge match.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!