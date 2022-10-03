How NFL Week 4 impacted the Los Angeles Rams

There are many places to find recaps of the NFL’s Week 4. This is only a place to find out how Week 4 impacted the L.A. Rams, a team that doesn’t play until Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (TNF)

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is already impacting the entire league, as the NFL is rushing in new rules for the concussion protocol immediately.

Vikings 28, Saints 25

Former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell is 3-1 in his first season as a head coach. The Saints, once an NFC juggernaut, are now 1-3. The Rams face the Saints in Week 11 and New Orleans traded its 2023 first round pick to the Eagles already.

Falcons 23, Browns 20

L.A.’s win over Atlanta looks a little better, as the Falcons are now 2-2, winners of two in a row. John Johnson had five tackles and one TFL for Cleveland.

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Another former Rams opponent from this season with another impressive win, as Buffalo got a (slightly) better performance from Josh Allen in Week 4. The Bills are 3-1. Von Miller had his third sack of the season.

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Cooper Rush is 3-0 and the Rams face either him or Dak Prescott in Week 5. Dante Fowler had a sack and two TFL against Washington.

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Seattle is now 2-2, but they have given up the second-most points in the NFL. Guess who has given up the most. Brad Holmes’ offense is way ahead of his defense. Josh Reynolds had 81 yards and a touchdown. Jared Goff had 378 yards and four touchdowns. Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, formerly under Sean McVay for four years, is attempting to build a head coaching resume.

Chargers 34, Texans 24

Another former McVay coordinator, Brandon Staley, improves to 2-2 this season. He’s going to need to build up a better resume than beating the Texans to regain some confidence among Chargers faithful. Sony Michel had six carries for 11 yards. Sebastian Joseph Day had a sack and two TFL. Morgan Fox had a sack. At 0-3-1, Houston is in the driver’s seat for the number one pick in the draft.

Titans 24, Colts 17

Robert Woods had 30 yards and a touchdown.

Giants 20, Bears 12

The Giants are 3-1, as Saquon Barkley (146 rushing yards) is maybe starting to reignite some NFC running back vibes that haven’t existed since Todd Gurley’s injury.

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

Philadelphia will enter Week 5 with the NFL’s best record: 4-0. Does it feel sustainable?

Jets 24, Steelers 20

Zach Wilson returned, Kenny Pickett debuted. They combined for five interceptions. John Franklin-Myers had seven tackles. LaMarcus Joyner had two interceptions, plus a pass deflection that led to an interception. Greg Zuerlein made a 38-yard field goal.

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Arizona is 2-2. Johnny Hekker punted four times for the Panthers.

Packers 27, Patriots 24 (OT)

Green Bay nearly let it slip away, but improve to 3-1.

Raiders 32, Broncos 23

Las Vegas gets its first win of the season and is 1-3. Denver is 2-2. The Rams play the Raiders in Week 14 and the Broncos in Week 16. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a former Rams assistant and the Broncos were second in points allowed prior to losing to the Raiders and giving up 32 points. Still should be pretty high ranking on defense.

Chiefs 41, Bucs 31

Tampa Bay falls to 2-2. Despite his age, Tom Brady has thrown more passes than anybody since 2020. He was 39/52 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, as Tampa ran the ball six times for three yards. I bet Creed Humphrey had a good game.