Rams-49ers on Monday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

The Los Angeles Rams head north to reignite their NFC West rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The 49ers will be desperate for a win, in an attempt to avoid dropping to 1-3 on the season.

Both teams will enter the game missing key players. L.A. will again be without the services of wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), center Brian Allen (knee), and cornerback David Long, Jr. (groin). Left guard David Edwards found himself as a weekend addition to the injury report and will miss the game with a concussion.

.@CedarsSinai Injury Report: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. + David Edwards out for MNF. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 1, 2022

San Francisco will go to battle without second year running back Elijah Mitchell (sprained MCL) and one of the best left tackles in the NFL, as Trent Williams is currently nursing a high ankle sprain.

49ers Trent Williams handles the stunt single-handedly and puts two Broncos on the turf pic.twitter.com/x4YxDKkKhu — Brad (@Graham_SFN) September 29, 2022

The 49ers won’t get the usual 3-point home team courtesy, but will still enter the game as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their struggles to put up points—averaging 15.7 points per game—have also led to an inability to cover the spread, going 1-2 to start the season in that department. Make sure to visit our friends at Tallysight to get in on the betting action!

Los Angeles has also gone 1-2 against the spread to start the 2022 campaign, as the offense is still finding their footing, averaging just 20.3 points per game. If L.A. is to end their 6-game regular season losing streak to the Niners, they will need to find a way to put up points against one of the best defenses in the league; San Francisco allows a minuscule 227 total yards per game, including a stingy 78.7 rushing yards each contest.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa is coming for that “20 piece” season pic.twitter.com/H7WEub2muA — ninerspride (@ninerspride_) September 27, 2022

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this as a low-scoring game, with a 42.5-point over/under. Don’t expect a scoring fest on Monday night, as four of their last six meetings have failed to hit the over. The under is a strong possibility in this one. Both teams have combined to go 1-5 on the over/under this year.

It’s going to be a close game, where points are hard time come by for both teams. I trust the Rams to do just enough on offense to get the victory and strengthen their hold on the division.

Final Score: Rams 20-14