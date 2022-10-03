 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams-49ers on Monday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

Rams look to put 49ers in a 1-3 hole to start the season

By Christopher Daniel
/ new
NFL, Rams, 49ers, NFC Championship Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams head north to reignite their NFC West rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The 49ers will be desperate for a win, in an attempt to avoid dropping to 1-3 on the season.

Both teams will enter the game missing key players. L.A. will again be without the services of wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), center Brian Allen (knee), and cornerback David Long, Jr. (groin). Left guard David Edwards found himself as a weekend addition to the injury report and will miss the game with a concussion.

San Francisco will go to battle without second year running back Elijah Mitchell (sprained MCL) and one of the best left tackles in the NFL, as Trent Williams is currently nursing a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers won’t get the usual 3-point home team courtesy, but will still enter the game as 1.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Their struggles to put up points—averaging 15.7 points per game—have also led to an inability to cover the spread, going 1-2 to start the season in that department. Make sure to visit our friends at Tallysight to get in on the betting action!

Los Angeles has also gone 1-2 against the spread to start the 2022 campaign, as the offense is still finding their footing, averaging just 20.3 points per game. If L.A. is to end their 6-game regular season losing streak to the Niners, they will need to find a way to put up points against one of the best defenses in the league; San Francisco allows a minuscule 227 total yards per game, including a stingy 78.7 rushing yards each contest.

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this as a low-scoring game, with a 42.5-point over/under. Don’t expect a scoring fest on Monday night, as four of their last six meetings have failed to hit the over. The under is a strong possibility in this one. Both teams have combined to go 1-5 on the over/under this year.

It’s going to be a close game, where points are hard time come by for both teams. I trust the Rams to do just enough on offense to get the victory and strengthen their hold on the division.

Final Score: Rams 20-14

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...