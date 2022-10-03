Random Ramsdom: Jordan Fuller returns to the field tonight

LA Rams secondary gets some good news for Week 4 (RamblinFan)

“Well, we finally have some news going in the opposite direction. The LA Rams report two defensive backs who have been fighting through injuries this week are good to go in Week 4. And not a moment too soon.”

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-49ers game on ‘Monday Night Football’ (NFL.com)

“The Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay connection is well established by now. They worked together on Kyle’s father Mike Shanahan’s staff in Washington from 2010-2013. Both later received their first head-coaching jobs in the same division out west in 2017.”

Rams Wire’s official predictions for Week 4 tilt vs. 49ers (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will look to extend their divisional lead over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night and have a chance to stay in first place if they can eke out a win. Over the last few years, the team has struggled to win on the road at Levi’s Stadium, and they have a huge opportunity to reverse that trend in primetime with the whole country tuned in.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers (TheRams.com)

“The Rams face their first divisional test of the season on Monday Night Football in Week 4, as they head north to take on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time nationally on ESPN and locally on ABC7.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”