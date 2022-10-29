Last Minute Thoughts: Is Van Jefferson the missing piece on Rams offense?

Perhaps there’s no game more impactful on the NFL standings and playoff picture this weekend then the NFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. A win would put LA at 4-3 and in the driver’s seat in the division, and inversely SF would be a measly 3-5. With the Rams’ offensive struggles this season, they cannot afford to fall to 3-4.

So there’s certainly a lot on the line in this weekend’s matchup, and the absence of Deebo Samuel will loom large for San Francisco. DL Arik Armstead will miss the game, which is a blow to the 49ers’ rushing defense.

The Rams are also without their former starter at running back - Cam Akers has been ruled out for the game as they try to find a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s (11/1) NFL trade deadline.

Blaine Grisak and JB Scott discuss all the latest injury news, matchups, and everything you need to know 24 hours ahead of game time on this installment of Turf Show Times: The Podcast.

We touch on the following topics on this episode of Last Minute Thoughts:

Does the win over Panthers mean more after they took down Tampa Bay and Tom Brady?

Expect progress by this Rams offense - they can’t be any worse than they have been

Trade deadline rumors - will LA make a move for edge rusher or RB?

Should the Rams make a splash trade if they aren’t truly contenders in 2022?

Is Van Jefferson the missing piece on LA’s offense?

How will the depth chart in the secondary shake out with Troy Hill, Cobie Durant returning?

The absence of Deebo Samuel will loom large

Who is the biggest threat to NFC West title - 49ers or Seahawks?

Can the Rams come out on top against a divisional rival that’s had their number for the last 3-4 seasons? Sure, Rams fans quip that the team won the only game that truly mattered, the NFC Championship last season, but at some point LA needs to overcome whatever spell the 49ers have on them.

Sunday afternoon is the time to end the 49ers’ domination.