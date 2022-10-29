With the trade deadline less than one week away, all eyes have been on the Los Angeles Rams to see if Les Snead has another trick up his sleeve. Fans want to strike while the Super Bowl window is still wide open. SB Nation Reacts polls show 64% of Rams fans want L.A. to make a trade now, in an effort to chase this year’s Super Bowl.

There are many areas where the Rams could be improved via trade. Snead even has a player (Cam Akers) ready to be added to any potential trade offer in an attempt to sweeten the pot, even if his value may be lower than desired.

Los Angeles just missed out on dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey. They’ll see plenty of him this weekend after he landed in the Bay Area with the San Francisco 49ers, in exchange for a gluttony of draft picks heading east to the Carolina Panthers.

Most Rams supporters got over McCaffrey fairly quick. They acknowledged upgrading the running back room isn’t the best way to spend L.A.’s limited draft capital. 50 percent of voters want the Rams to trade for an edge rusher.

It’s an understandable request, with Los Angeles only registering 12 sacks on the year. It certainly worked out beautifully last season, when L.A. traded for Von Miller.

Former Rams defensive end Robert Quinn just left the Windy City for the City of Brotherly Love when the Philadelphia Eagles sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been the desired edge rusher to target amongst Rams fans. Unfortunately for those holding out hope that this fantasy can become a reality, reports have surfaced that the Panthers rejected a trade for Burns which included two first-round picks.

Carolina rejected an offer of two 1st-round picks for DE Brian Burns, per sources.



Carolina now has no intention of trading Burns, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and DJ Moore before next Tuesday’s trade deadline.https://t.co/TcYZsX7nUn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

Sean McVay recently said he didn’t expect any major moves for the Rams prior to the trade deadline. Even if a big move isn’t meant to be, the Rams still have enough talent to make a push for another championship in the wide open NFC.

Sean McVay on the Rams' approach to the trade deadline, which is less than one week away (Nov. 1): If he had to guess, "it doesn't seem like anything is imminent, but you never know with us." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 26, 2022

One team whose Super Bowl window appears to be closing right before our eyes is L.A.’s Week 9 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady has not looked like the GOAT at all this season. In fact, he’s been historically bad when compared to any other period of his career.

Tom Brady drops two games below .500 for the FIRST TIME in his 23-year NFL career pic.twitter.com/sDFAVnAZI7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Unsurprisingly, 64 percent of voters believe Brady is washed up.

That number would likely be even higher if the polls were opened after Thursday night’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Literally every time cameras cut to Tom Brady after a play pic.twitter.com/xqnSlaG80q — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 28, 2022

If the Rams can knock off the Deebo Samuel-less 49ers and catch Brady and the Bucs before they can fix their issues, fan confidence will continue to trend upwards.

These next two weeks are critical for the rest of the 2022 season.