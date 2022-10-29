Random Ramsdom: Rams will not have to deal with Deebo Samuel this time around

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday’s game vs. Rams (NFL.com)

“Samuel caught five passes for 42 yards in San Francisco’s 44-23 loss to Kansas City, the 49ers’ first game following the club’s acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. Thanks to McCaffrey, the 49ers won’t be short on options in the backfield, where Samuel has proven to be a dynamic threat since the middle of the 2021 season.”

Jalen Ramsey on 49ers offense, key to Rams win in Week 8 (TheRams.com)

“Rams DB Jalen Ramsey talks about the challenges presented by the 49ers offense with players like RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle and what has to happen for the Rams to come away with a victory against 49ers on Sunday.”

Cam Akers out again in Week 8 as Rams try to trade him (RamsWire)

“Cam Akers will miss his second straight game for the Rams despite being fully healthy. Sean McVay said Friday that Akers will be held out against the 49ers on Sunday as the Rams attempt to trade the running back before Tuesday’s deadline.”

Van Jefferson to be activated, have normal workload vs. 49ers (RamsWire)

“Van Jefferson is making his season debut against the 49ers, giving the Rams offense a much-needed spark. Ben Skowronek has done a decent job as the No. 3 receiver, but Jefferson should immediately unseat him as the third option alongside Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.”

3 crazy ideas for LA Rams that could work against 49ers (RamblinFan)

“As the saying goes: Familiarity breeds contempt. Right now, the fans and players of the San Francisco 49er have been jawing quite a bit in the face of the LA Rams, particularly surprising for a team that is sitting on a record of 3-4. But the 49ers fans and players are confident about this week’s matchup with the LA Rams and are chattering like nervous and hungry squirrels that just found a cache of nuts.”