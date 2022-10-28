49ers rule 4 starters out for Sunday’s game

Entering Week 8 it was supposed to be the Los Angeles Rams that had their season going south due to injuries; however, the San Francisco 49ers ruled out four of their own starters for Sunday’s NFC West showdown.

Deebo Samuel, who has been nursing a hamstring injury and didn’t seem like himself last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, missed practice this week and is out for Sunday’s game. This is troubling news for San Francisco, as Samuel is usually a key cog of their offense in the divisional matchups versus Los Angeles.

In addition to Samuel, the 49ers also ruled out DL Arik Armstead, LB Dre Greenlaw, and FB Kyle Juszczyk.

San Francisco has seemed to struggle in run defense of late, and Armstead’s absence is one of the main drivers of those issues. Fortunately for the 49ers, the Rams have one of the least effective run games in all the NFL - and their former starter, Cam Akers has also been ruled out. Akers has missed most of the last two weeks for personal matters, and LA is looking for a trade partner for the running back ahead of November 1st’s NFL trade deadline.

Will the Rams be able to take control of the NFC West versus a short-handed 49ers team, or could Los Angeles be looking at a 3-4 record and on the verge of a lost season?