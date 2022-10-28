3 bold predictions for Rams-49ers

There’s a lot riding on Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

LA has the opportunity to earn a 4-3 record and sit atop the division, and they’d send San Francisco to 3-5 on the season. On the flip side, the 49ers could get back to .500 and put the reigning Super Bowl champions in a hole. With Los Angeles’ offensive line struggles, 3-4 might be too deep for them to climb out of this season.

Will the Rams come through in what’s shaping up to be their biggest game of the season? Here are three bold predictions for the highly anticipated Week 8 matchup:

1 - Bobby Wagner will score a defensive touchdown

Wagner has been a big addition to LA’s star-studded defense, but he’s yet to come away with a turnover in 2022.

As much as San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo throws over the middle of the field, both Rams linebackers - Wagner and Ernest Jones - will be tested early and often. The savvy veteran is going to make the 49ers pay, and take a turnover to the house on Sunday afternoon.

He’s had his opportunities at times this year, but has not converted. It’s only a matter of if (not when) he makes a splash play.

2 - Matthew Stafford will throw for 3 TD’s

It’s been an unusual year for the veteran signal caller, and the Rams’ struggles along the offensive line are a reason for his relative down year.

Through six games Stafford has thrown only 6 touchdowns to his 8 interceptions, and it’s reasonable to expect that ratio to dramatically improve over the second half of the season. that improvement starts this week against the 49ers - Stafford will account for 3 passing touchdowns and help lead the Rams to their best offensive outing of the young season.

It won’t be easy against Nick Bosa and an aggressive defense, but this game is too important for LA’s franchise quarterback to not come through.

3 - Christian McCaffrey will score his first TD as a 49er

Despite not joining the team until Friday before a Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCaffrey was quickly able to learn the ropes of the San Francisco offense and rack up 10 touches for 62 yards.

It’s a good bet to expect McCaffrey to get the ball more than 10 times in this game, especially considering he’s had a full week to prepare for LA. The 49ers paid a steep price to acquire the veteran playmaker, and he’ll pay dividends on that investment this week by scoring his first touchdown in red and gold.

While the Rams bottled up McCaffrey fairly well in their Week 6 matchup, he still was able to slip through the defense for an explosive 49-yard catch. Los Angeles knows how dangerous of a player he can be, and they’ll attempt to limit the damage here in Week 8.