Will NFC send multiple losing teams into playoffs?

The AFC proved again to be better than the NFC on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens defeated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to send Tampa Bay to a 3-5 record on the season. That means that if the Atlanta Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers this week, the Falcons will be first in the NFC South with a 4-4 record. But it also means that if the Panthers beat the Falcons, that Atlanta, Carolina, and Tampa Bay will all be tied with identical 3-5 records.

If the New Orleans Saints beat the Las Vegas Raiders, then the entire NFC South could be 3-5, and Andy Dalton, P.J. Walker, Marcus Mariota, and Brady will all be in first place.

Not that the NFC West can claim to be much better right now.

The Seattle Seahawks lead the West with a 4-3 record, but could be back to .500 if they lose to the 6-1 New York Giants this weekend. The Los Angeles Rams could either regain first place by beating the San Francisco 49ers or they could lose and the 49ers would be back at .500. If the Arizona Cardinals lose to the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings, then they’ll be 3-5. But win and they’re also back at .500.

There are realistic scenarios this weekend that would cause the leader of the NFC South to be 3-5 and the leader of the NFC West to be 4-4.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are the only team in the NFC North without a losing record. If the Green Bay Packers lose to the 5-1 Buffalo Bills, then Aaron Rodgers would be 3-5. If the Chicago Bears lose to the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys, then they will be 3-5.

In that scenario, here could be your NFC Standings after this Sunday:

1. Eagles, 7-0 (plays 2-5 Pittsburgh)

2. Vikings, 6-1 (plays 3-4 Arizona)

3. 49ers, 4-4 (plays 3-3 Los Angeles)

4. Bucs, 3-5 (played and lost already)

5. Giants, 7-1 (plays 4-3 Seattle)

6. Cowboys, 6-2 (plays 3-4 Chicago)

7. Seahawks, 4-4 (plays 6-1 New York)

In that scenario, the NFC would have two .500 teams and one below .500 team making the playoffs. Of course, you can’t finish the season .500 unless there’s a tie. Right now, it seems feasible that the NFC South could send a team to the playoffs with a below .500 record, while the NFC West is in danger of being close to .500, and there could be a wild card team that is around or below .500.

However, if the Rams beat the 49ers:

1. Eagles, 7-0 (plays 2-5 Pittsburgh)

2. Vikings, 6-1 (plays 3-4 Arizona)

3. Rams, 4-3 (plays 3-4 San Francisco)

4. Bucs, 3-5 (played and lost already)

5. Giants, 7-1 (plays 4-3 Seattle)

6. Cowboys, 6-2 (plays 3-4 Chicago)

7. Seahawks, 4-4 (plays 6-1 New York)

The Rams could be as good as the three seed by the end of this weekend.