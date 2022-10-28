Random Ramsdom: Can L.A. put an end to the the losing streak against S.F.?

Rams Practice Recap: Week 8 vs. 49ers | Rested & recharged for rivalry week (TheRams.com)

“Hear from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center Brian Allen, and quarterback Matthew Stafford and watch moments from the Rams’ Week 8 practices as they prepare for Sunday’s rivalry rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.”

Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again (SportsIllustrated)

“Only a Sunday meeting with the Rams (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox), who nearly won the battle for his services, separates McCaffrey and some much-needed rest. The showdown at SoFi Stadium holds great importance for the fate of the NFC West with the quartet separated by a single game and McCaffrey is poised to co-author that epic one way or another.”

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald on 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, impact of Brian Allen’s return (TheRams.com)

“Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing facing running back Christian McCaffrey for the second-straight game, what center Brian Allen’s return means for the Rams offensive line, and more.”

Sean McVay explains why Rams’ pass rush has been good despite modest numbers (RamsWire)

“Outside of Donald, the pass rush has been very average this season. As a team, they have just 12 total sacks, the seventh-fewest in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, their pressure rate of 12.9% ranks 31st.”

Rams-49ers injury report: Brandon Powell added, Deebo Samuel still DNP (RamsWire)

“The Rams and 49ers both released their second injury report of Week 8 on Thursday and there were two changes for Los Angeles. Darrell Henderson Jr. was upgraded from DNP to limited after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness, and Brandon Powell was added as a limited participant on Thursday.”