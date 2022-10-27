What are the odds Les Snead & Rams make splash ahead of NFL trade deadline?

Over the next week we will find out who this year’s Los Angeles Rams team is. At 3-3, things could go either way over the second half of the season.

It all starts Sunday when the Rams host the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. LA has the opportunity to take a lead in the NFC West and send their division rival to 3-5; however, if Los Angeles isn’t able to come out on top, it’s reasonable to wonder if they’ll figure it out this season.

But if the Rams consider themselves contenders in 2022, they’ll likely make a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline next Tuesday (11/1).

Could general manager Les Snead pluck away an edge rusher from a struggling team, such as the Broncos’ Bradley Chubb or the Jaguars’ Josh Allen?

Kenneth Arthur and JB Scott discuss this massive question and more on this installment of Turf Show Times: The Podcast.

Below is a summary of the topics we hit on, including our division-by-division picks for the second half of the season.

Just subscribe via your favorite podcast app, and you'll never have to worry.

