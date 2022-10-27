NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions: McCaffrey joins 49ers-Rams rivalry

The NFL’s Week 8 is here and so is another opportunity to win some money! Make sure to place your sports bets (NFL, MLB, NBA, and college football) on Tallysight.

The Los Angeles Rams look to end their 7-game regular season losing streak to the rival San Francisco 49ers this week at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to provide any sort of home field advantage. L.A. is considered a 1.5-point home underdog by DraftKings Sportsbook. Several key players will make their return for the Rams, including Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, and Troy Hill.

The 49ers will have some injury concerns of their own, with Kyle Juszczyk sitting out Week 8 due to a broken finger and do-it-all wide receiver Deebo Samuel day-to-day nursing a hamstring injury.

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants, in a battle of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Big Blue sits one game behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, while the Seahawks are flying high all alone in first place in the NFC West. Both teams are led by their running games, though Geno Smith and Daniel Jones have each stepped up when called on.

The Sunday slate of games concludes with the 11-point favorite Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers. When the schedule was released, this was a game with the potential to be one of the best games of the season; an October shootout between Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. That simply isn’t the case, as the Packers are losers of three consecutive games. They are certainly in danger of making it four losses in a row.