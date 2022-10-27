Ravens-Buccaneers TNF: Tampa Bay’s struggles to continue against Baltimore

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head south to do battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams share first place in their respective divisions. Thursday Night Football will stream live exclusively on Prime Video. Don’t forget to pace all of your sports bets on Tallysight. They have over 340 prop bets on this contest alone.

Injury report and game status vs. the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/qpak3MhnBi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2022

We've ruled out six Bucs ahead of Week 8. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 26, 2022

The injury reports are lengthy for both sides. Tampa Bay will be without four starters (left guard Luke Goedeke, defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Carlton Davis and tight end Cam Brate), while the Ravens have already ruled out defensive end Calais Campbell and continue to monitor seven other starters.

DraftKings Sportsbook views Baltimore as 1-point favorites on the road. The Ravens are 2-4-1 against the spread this season, according to Covers.com. They’ve been able to jump out to early leads in most of their games this year, but have faltered in the second half.

Gus Edwards and the Ravens fifth-ranked rushing attack will look to get after the Bucs on the ground after Tampa Bay’s once formidable run defense (ranked 17th entering Week 8) after seeing what the Carolina Panthers were able to accomplish without Christian McCaffrey.

The Bucs appear to be a shell of their former selves, dropping four of their last five games. During that stretch, Tampa Bay has averaged only 17 points per game. Brady and the Buccaneers offense will need to get out of the rut they’re currently in in order hit the 45.5 over/under.

Final Score: Ravens 24-20