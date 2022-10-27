Random Ramsdom: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson slated to return this week

Rams injury report: Jefferson and Allen limited in return, Henderson out sick (RamsWire)

“On their initial injury report Wednesday, the Rams listed five players – four of which have injuries. Van Jefferson was limited in his return to practice, as was Brian Allen. Darrell Henderson Jr. was out sick and Cobie Durant got in a full practice as he returns from his hamstring injury.”

Bobby Wagner talks 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, first six games with Rams (TheRams.com)

“Rams LB Bobby Wagner talks about what he’s seen initially from the 49ers offense with RB Christian McCaffrey involved, and his comfort within the Rams defense through the first six games of the season.”

Rams’ Cam Akers: Not practicing with team (CBSSports)

“This all but rules Akers out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers — an outcome Sean McVay hinted at earlier in the week. Darrell Henderson is expected to work as the Rams’ lead back, with Malcolm Brown in reserve and Kyren Williams (ankle) nearing a return from IR. Akers, meanwhile, remains a candidate to be traded.”

Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake return to practice for Rams (RamsWire)

“Williams suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and the Rams immediately placed him on injured reserve, meaning he would need to miss a minimum of four games. With the rookie running back still on injured reserve, his return to practice on Wednesday indicates that Los Angeles will have 21 days to activate him to the roster now.”