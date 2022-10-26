Rams designate RB Kyren Williams to return

The Los Angeles Rams have added another player to the 21-day practice window. On Wednesday, rookie running back Kyren Williams was designated to return which means the team has three weeks to put him on the active roster.

Rams open the 21-day window for return for IR for rookie RB Kyren Williams. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 26, 2022

Williams has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury that he suffered on special teams against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie running back also underwent foot surgery earlier in the offseason after an injury in OTA’s.

With the trade drama surrounding Cam Akers, Williams could provide a boost to the Rams running game. Williams is someone that the Rams were high on coming out of Notre Dame as they drafted him in the fifth round. He was expected to have a large role in the offense early in the season. However, after his ankle injury early in the game against the Bills, he never got that opportunity.

McVay liked what he saw from Williams in the joint-practices with the Cincinnati Bengals. In August, McVay said of Williams,

“He’s not afraid. He has great contact balance and a low center of gravity to get up through people...He has good technique. One thing I really like about his game — you could see the things that Tommy Rees and those guys at Notre Dame were asking of him was very translatable to the NFL. … It makes it an easier eval, and that’s one of the things we saw with him. We’ll find out when it gets live, but he’s shown he’s capable.”

Kyren Williams won't play this week, said Sean McVay, and the Rams may use the full 21-day window to get him back into the offense but didn't commit to that timeline with certainty. Fair to call him "week to week" I think. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 26, 2022

When he does finally return, it’s very possible that Williams will jump into a running back by committee with Darrell Henderson. As The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes, that likely won’t be this week. However, with Williams in the 21-day window, he’s certainly close.