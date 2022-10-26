Rams eyeing Brandin Cooks reunion, according to reports

The Los Angeles Rams have contacted the Houston Texans about making a trade for Brandin Cooks, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The 29-year-old Cooks has caught 28 of 47 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown this season, but the Texans are 1-4-1 and not likely to contend for the playoffs any time soon. Cooks is their most valuable known trade chip, but the Texans also wouldn’t be left with many options for Davis Mills to throw to if they dealt him now.

That hasn’t stopped Les Snead from reportedly inquiring about a reunion.

Cooks’ trade scenarios remain unclear with a league source predicting he’ll ultimately remain with the Texans as the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches, barring an extremely competitive offer for the former Oregon State standout. That isn’t from lack of interest, though. Cooks has been the subject of multiple trade inquiries, including the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams. Nothing has advanced into anything that could be characterized as developing at this time heading into next Tuesday’s deadline.

Cooks spent two seasons playing for Sean McVay, catching 80 passes for 1,204 yards during L.A.’s Super Bowl run in 2018. He was much less effective in 2019, then traded to the Texans the following offseason. The Rams acquired a second round pick used on Van Jefferson, who is expected to return from IR this Sunday against the 49ers.

But it is the disappointing season by Allen Robinson and Jefferson’s absence that could prompt Snead to make a trade for a wide receiver prior to next Tuesday’s deadline. Cooks just signed a two-year extension worth nearly $40 million in the offseason.

The Rams have had one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL this year as there have been no viable weapons apart from Cooper Kupp. Cooks has been remarkably consistent in his career despite going from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans. Even last year, Cooks had 90 catches for 1,037 yards with Davis Mills.

Would L.A. really make a move for a receiver at a time like this? They are reportedly talking about it.