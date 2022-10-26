PFF notes Rams as landing spot for Bradley Chubb

Should the Los Angeles Rams use their draft resources on a trade for an edge rusher instead of a running back or offensive lineman? PFF thinks so.

In an article for ProFootballFocus, MySportsUpdate cites Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb as a perfect fit for the Rams.

Similar to Davenport, Chubb is also in the final year of his rookie contract and the Broncos’ season has been an abstract disaster. Chubb could be this year’s Von Miller for teams looking to add immediate pass-rush help on a rental contract. The former top-five pick has an 82.9 pass-rush grade this season, the best mark of his career. The Rams, who traded for Miller last year, would make a lot of sense.

Chubb has 15 pressures in seven games this season, with 5.5 sacks. The former top-five pick missed 10 games last year, two the year before that, and 12 the year before that. He hasn’t missed a game this year however, notching two sacks in Week 1 against the Seahawks and 2.5 sacks in Week 5 against the Colts.

But is he a consistent edge rusher who lives up to the billing as a former top-five pick?

Chubb has seven pressures in the last four games, but six of those came against Matt Ryan. My questions about Chubb would be similar to my questions for Leonard Floyd: Does this guy wreak havoc every week under any circumstances or is he being propped up on a few games and his draft status?

Floyd was better in 2021 than he was in 2020, but he has zero sacks and four pressures in six games this year, hence why L.A. would even consider trading for Bradley Chubb. And Chubb wasn’t that good prior to this year. He had 12 sacks as a rookie playing opposite of Von Miller, but only 8.5 sacks in the next three years over 25 games.

The question then becomes, “Okay, so what does he cost?”

The Rams traded a second and third round pick for Von Miller last year, knowing he was a rental. Chubb has about $6 million in base salary remaining (not a small amount) and he is a free agent in 2023. If the Rams don’t keep Chubb, they will receive a compensatory pick in 2024, most likely. In the best case scenario, a third round compensatory pick. It’s possible because Chubb is an edge rusher and could command a high dollar amount.

If Denver considers Chubb to be worth a 2024 third round pick, then they would probably be asking for at least a 2023 second round pick in return. But if you factor in that they’d be trading him to a team that expects to compete for the playoffs and needs Chubb, the Broncos might even get some bites on a first round pick from a team that thinks it will be picking late in the first round.

Or two second round picks and more. That’s where the Rams might need to offer 2023 and 2024 second round picks for Chubb, with the idea in mind to maybe franchise tag Chubb next year and to release Floyd to create room. If they don’t retain Chubb, then they’d be hoping to get back a 2024 third round comp pick, somewhat offsetting the 2024 second round pick. In which case, the Rams are essentially trading a 2023 second round pick to rent Chubb for eight or nine games.

And also paying him about $6 million.

Next to Aaron Donald, maybe Chubb will be effective on a consistent basis. It’s not a risk that Les Snead is usually afraid to take.