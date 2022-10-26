Random Ramsdom: How quickly will Van Jefferson’s presence be felt?

Sean McVay: WR Van Jefferson ‘Brings the Big Play Element’ to Rams Offense (SportsIllustrated)

“I just think it’s the overall productivity,” McVay said. “Obviously, he brings the big play element, but I think Van’s a complete receiver. I think he showed that with the way that he was progressing, really throughout last year.”

Aaron Donald leaves Donda Sports following Kanye’s antisemitic comments (RamsWire)

“Donald released a statement on Tuesday announcing his decision, saying he wants to send a message that “hateful words and actions have consequences.” He also said Kanye’s recent comments and “displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Rams waive OL Jeremiah Kolone (RamsWire)

“Kolone came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Rams. He bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster in the last few years but got his first chance to play on offense this season.”

First Look: Rams return from bye week to host 49ers in Week 8 (TheRams.com)

“After a week off, the Rams are back home again for the third time this month, this time hosting the 49ers in the final 2022 regular season meeting between the two teams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.”

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week (TheRams.com)

“The Rams have 11 games games left following a Week 7 bye. As they begin preparation for Week 8 against the 49ers and the remainder of the regular season, theRams.com identifies five storylines for fans to watch.”