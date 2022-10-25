 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Report: Kyren Williams closing in on return, could be Rams RB1

Perhaps LA finds their running back solution internally

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After receiving a much-needed week off, the Los Angeles Rams remain on track to return a number of players from the injured list. Van Jefferson and Brian Allen will return for the offense. Jefferson has yet to play this season and Brian Allen has been out of the lineup since week one.

Bobby Brown III, Travin Howard, Troy Hill, and Cobie Durant will return to the defense from their respective injury designations. Bobby Brown III has missed the entire 2022 season because of a six-game PED suspension coupled with a high ankle sprain. Travin Howard will be returning from offseason core muscle surgery. Troy Hill and Cobie Durant, who were injured in Week 2’s win over Atlanta, will return from groin and hamstring injuries.

Other players working their way back from notable injuries include running back Kyren Williams. The fifth rounder out of Notre Dame is working back from a high ankle sprain suffered in the season opener.

Williams’s return from injury is significant because Los Angeles was in the market for a running back but their urgency to add to the roster may not come externally. LA could have their RB1 duties resolved with a combination of Darrell Henderson and Kyren Williams. During the offseason, KW received the bulk of the work with the first team offense because Henderson and Akers were dealing with soft tissue injuries.

In college, Williams was lauded for his pass protection and third down pass catching ability. While the Rams rookie is still a week or two away from a return to action, optimism is on the horizon for the Rams injury front.

