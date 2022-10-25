How many draft picks do Rams have in next two years?

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered four draft picks—two in 2023 and two in 2024—plus Cam Akers in exchange for Christian McCaffrey. Even losing out on one running back, it may not stop Les Snead from shipping out picks for somebody prior to the November 1 trade deadline.

How many picks do the Rams actually have to work with over the next two years? Los Angeles is able to trade picks as far out as 2025, but teams value picks more based on how soon those picks are useable, so a second round pick in 2024 would be more like a third round pick, and a fifth round pick in 2025 might be more like a sixth round pick in 2024 or a seventh round pick in 2023.

If the Rams had gotten their way with McCaffrey, they might not be picking in next year’s draft until the sixth round.

2023 NFL Draft

1st round - TRADED TO LIONS (Matthew Stafford)

2nd round

3rd round

4th round - TRADED TO PATRIOTS (Sony Michel)

5th round - TRADED TO BROWNS (Troy Hill)

6th round

6th round - FROM PACKERS (Corey Bojorquez)

6th round - FROM TITANS (Robert Woods)

7th round

The Rams currently have six picks in 2023, with four of those coming after the fifth round. If the Rams trade for a notable running back, like Kareem Hunt or Josh Jacobs, it would essentially wipe out their entire 2023 draft pool for a running back rental. However, the Rams might also get four comp picks, although none of them would be earlier than the fifth round.

What could happen is that L.A. could get some earlier compensatory picks back in their favor, particularly if Raheem Morris, Thomas Brown, or Ray Farmer are considered for head coach or GM jobs in 2023. If any of those happens, the Rams would get third round comp picks in 2023 and 2024.

As it is, OvertheCap.com projects two fifth, one sixth, and one seventh round pick coming back to the Rams as compensatory selections for the free agent losses of Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

2024 NFL Draft

1st round

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

6th round

6th round - FROM BRONCOS (Kenny Young)

7th round - TRADED TO BRONCOS (Kenny Young)

The Rams have held onto their entire 2024 draft pool other than doing a sixth/seventh pick swap with the Broncos for Kenny Young.