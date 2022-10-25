The Los Angeles Rams were watching from their television screens this weekend, resting up on their Week 7 bye. Los Angeles may have not been playing, but they were attentively watching San Francisco who hosted Kansas City. San Francisco, Green Bay, and Tampa Bay all ended up losing, each falling to a sub-.500 record. Which teams should be worried? Which will bounce-back? Here are the Week 8 power rankings.

Buffalo had a Week 7 bye, but despite getting a chance to rest up, the AFC division leader may be feeling some pressure from the Miami Dolphins (4-3) and New York Jets (5-2). Many thought Buffalo would run away with the division, but it’s shaping up to be a tighter race.

The Jets are one Buffalo loss away from being tied for 1st in the AFC. Not AFC East. The 1 seed… — Mahky Maak (@mahky_maak) October 25, 2022

Week 7 Result: Bye

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: +1)

Andy Reid and the Chiefs traveled to Levi Stadium in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. The rematch was America’s Game of the Week, but the final score did not turn out to be the close game everyone expected.

The 49ers defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (255.8), and No. 2 in points per game allowed (14.8).



Today, the #Chiefs have 529 yards of offense and 44 points. — BJ Kissel (@BJ_KCSN) October 23, 2022

Week 7 Result: Won 44-23

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: -1)

Similar to Buffalo, Philadelphia may own its conference’s #1 seed but its receiving pressure from inter-division teams. The Giants improved to 6-1 and hold a four-game win streak. Dallas rests at 5-2 and Dak Prescott returned from injury. I still need to see if Philadelphia can win games against top teams on a consistent basis. Buffalo and Kansas City have that on their pedigree.

Week 7 Result: Bye

4. Minnesota Vikings (Change: N/A)

Minnesota may have an easier time winning the NFC North than most expected. At 5-1, the Vikings have a clear path to landing a top 3 seed in the NFC. Week 8 will feature a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals who brought back DeAndre Hopkins from suspension.

The Cardinals have traveled to Minnesota for dates with the Vikings 10 times in the last 31 years.



They're 0-10 in such games. — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) October 24, 2022

Week 7 Result: Bye

5. New York Giants (Change: N/A)

The Giants came back to beat Jacksonville off the legs of Saquon Barkley and... Daniel Jones. The two combined for 35 carries, 217 yards, and one rushing touchdown. Brian Daboll may be the best offensive mind in the NFL for how he has been able to unlock Daniel Jones talent and turn Big Blue from a nightmare in ‘21 to a top five team in the NFL in ‘22.

The New York Giants currently have the 4th ranked rushing offense in the NFL. Their next 3 weeks they go up against the 30th 31st and 32nd rushing defenses in the NFL. Saquon and DJ are about to eat. pic.twitter.com/iYiUfGe0mZ — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) October 24, 2022

Week 7 Result: Won 23-17

6. Dallas Cowboys (Change: N/A)

Dak Prescott returned to Dallas’s starting lineup, throwing for 207 yards and one passing touchdown. While the Cooper Rush moment was nice, Dak provides more upside for the offense.

Week 7 Result: Won 24-6

7. San Francisco 49ers (Change: N/A)

When you pressure Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback will cower and fold. San Francisco has an impressive record with JG as its starting quarterback, but it’s not because the signal caller is putting the team on his back.

Week 7 Result: Loss 44-23

8. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +1)

Joe Burrow was on fire Sunday afternoon. If the Bengals franchise quarterback can play at this level, not only will Cincinnati win the AFC North, but they can also find their way near the top of the AFC standings like they did in 2021.

.@JoeyB has set the NFL record for most games with at least 400 passing yards in his first three seasons pic.twitter.com/LaxpaPeY3G — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 24, 2022

Week 7 Result: Won 35-17

9. Baltimore Ravens (Change: -1)

The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 4-3 but have many flaws. They can’t preserve fourth quarter leads, JK Dobbins is sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks, and Lamar Jackson is not an accurate quarterback. Those factors might make Baltimore a playoff team, but they don’t appear ready for a jump to Super Bowl contender. They barely squeaked out a win at home against a Jacoby Brissett-quarterbacked Cleveland Browns team.

Week 7 Result: Won 23-20

10. New York Jets (Change: +2)

The New York Jets beat Denver to move to 5-2, but lost Breece Hall to a torn ACL. In an attempt to alleviate the devastating news, the Jets traded for James Robinson (JAX).

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

Week 7 Result: Won 16-9

11. Tennessee Titans (Change: +4)

Week 7 Result: Won 19-10

12. Los Angeles Rams (Change: +1)

It was a beneficial bye week for the LA Rams. They are expecting the return of multiple players from the injured list (Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Travin Howard, Troy Hill, and Cobie Durant). It comes at the right time as LA faces SF for the second time in the 2022 season.

Los Angeles Rams’ WR Van Jefferson is designated to return to practice off IR. pic.twitter.com/OeFW3sW7Dg — NFL Football Everything (@nflfootballeve1) October 24, 2022

Week 7 Result: Bye

13. Miami Dolphins (Change: +4)

Week 7 Result: Won 16-10

14. Seattle Seahawks (Change: +6)

Week 7 Result: Won 37-23

15. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -5)

Week 7 Result: Loss 37-23

16. Green Bay Packers (Change: -2)

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and the growing pains without Davante Adams get worse with each passing week. The sledding doesn’t get any smoother with a Week 8 Sunday Night Football matchup against Buffalo.

The Packers are 30-0 when winning the turnover battle under Matt LaFleur. Through seven games in 2022, LaFleur’s team still hasn’t won the turnover battle once. https://t.co/kfST28koZe — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) October 25, 2022

Week 7 Result: Loss 23-21

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -6)

Week 7 Result: Loss 21-3

18. Arizona Cardinals (Change: +5)

Week 7 Result: Won 42-34

19. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -1)

Week 7 Result: Loss 35-17

20. New England Patriots (Change: -1)

New England was embarrassed on Monday Night Football. The humiliating loss leaves Bill Belichick in a tie with George Halas in career wins and uncertain as to who the starting quarterback will be moving forward: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe.

The #Patriots will enter Week 8 as the only team under .500 in the AFC East.



- Bills: 5-1

- Jets: 5-2

- Dolphins: 4-3

- Patriots: 3-4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2022

Week 7 Result: Loss 33-14

21. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -5)

Week 7 Result: 19-10

22. New Orleans Saints (Change: -1)

Week 7 Result: Loss 42-34

23. Washington Commanders (Change: +5)

Week 7 Result: Won 23-21

24. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +3)

Week 7 Result: Won 38-20

25. Chicago Bears (Change: +5)

Week 7 Result: Won 33-14

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: -4)

Week 7 Result: Loss 23-17

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -2)

Week 7 Result: Loss 16-10

28. Cleveland Browns (Change: -2)

Week 7 Result: Loss 23-20

29. Denver Broncos (Change: -5)

Week 7 Result: Loss 16-9

30. Detroit Lions (Change: -1)

Week 7 Result: Loss 24-6

31. Carolina Panthers (Change: +1)

Week 7 Result: Won 21-3

32. Houston Texans (Change: -1)

Week 7 Result: Loss 38-20