Random Ramsdom: Rams finally getting healthy ahead of NFC West clash

Sean McVay talks injury updates heading into Week 8 vs. 49ers, latest on Cam Akers (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the status of WR Van Jefferson, DB Troy Hill, C Brian Allen and DL Bobby Brown heading into Week 8 against the 49ers and where things stand with RB Cam Akers.”

Sean McVay gives injury updates on Brian Allen and Kyren Williams ahead of Week 8 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, but they are getting healthier entering Week 8. Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Brian Allen is going to return this week and Kyren Williams is close to having his 21-day return window begin.”

Sean McVay: Rams continue discussing Cam Akers trade, but nothing is decided (NBCSports)

“McVay said the Rams have talked to different teams about potentially trading Akers and that they’re looking into moving him before the November 1 trade deadline, but nothing is decided yet.”

With Breece Hall out, could the Jets be a fit for Cam Akers? (RamsWire)

“The Rams haven’t found a trade partner yet, and they tried to include him in a package for Christian McCaffrey, but a new suitor may have just emerged. Jets rookie Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury in Sunday’s win over the Broncos and will miss the rest of the season.”

NFC West standings: Seahawks take lead in division as only team above .500 (RamsWire)

“If you were to ask 100 people which team would be leading the NFC West after seven weeks, there probably wouldn’t have been more than two who said the Seahawks. The Rams, 49ers and Cardinals all looked like contenders before the season began, while the Seahawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL after trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner.”