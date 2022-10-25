Sean McVay is open to Cam Akers returning to Rams

After a much needed Week 7 bye, the Los Angeles Rams prepare for a battle against the rival San Francisco 49ers, in a crucial game for positioning within the NFC West. Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media, providing some updates on a handful of players returning to action.

Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, and Troy Hill to have an immediate role

“I think we’ll take it a day at a time, but the answer is yes. It’s good to get those guys back. We were just able to get a good extra day of work today coming off the bye. I thought the guys did a great job of getting good intentional work today and both of those guys in particular look good. It was good to get Brian Allen and Travin Howard out there as well.”

Finally some good news on the injury front for L.A. with McVay confirming Hill will return to the lineup for the first time since injuring his groin in Week 2. Jefferson will join Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson for the first time this season after recovering from offseason knee surgery. Brian Allen will also play this week against the 49ers.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return/Returned to Practice DB Troy Hill, LB Travin Howard, WR Van Jefferson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 24, 2022

No update on Cam Akers’ situation

“We’ve been in dialogue with some different teams, talked to talk to Cam and talked to David Mulugheta (Akers’ agent) and we’re just taking that a day at a time. There’s no new updates. Obviously, we’ll continue to work towards having more clarity, but as of right now he’s on our team. He’s on our roster and we’re kind of just taking that a day at a time.”

Reports mentioned Akers as a prominent piece in the attempt to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make the deal work. The New York Jets may have been the next best option, losing running back Breece Hall for the season, but the Jets nixed that opportunity, trading for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

Going to be interesting to see how this Rams/Akers situation continues to unfold. Looks like comp here was a pretty late-round pick. https://t.co/kKkkTjMM9F — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 24, 2022

McVay did acknowledge the fact that there remains a possibility for Akers to return to the team if a trade doesn’t materialize.

Kyren Williams not ready to return

“He’s a guy that maybe we’re a week away. He’s not quite on the same level as those other guys that we actually did start their clock. The obvious statement I guess, as I’m saying that but I would say that it’s probably at least a week away from even starting those discussions.”

Until further notice, it’s the Darrell Henderson show in the backfield. Henderson will carry the load until Williams returns. Malcom Brown will sub in as the change of pace back.

Sean McVay said the Rams are "at least a week away" from having discussions on starting the 21-day return window for RB Kyren Williams. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 24, 2022

Right guard still a question mark

“I think we’ll continue to evaluate that (right guard). I was pleased with what Oday (Aboushi) did. You could see the experience and just the understanding of how to play the game. There’s not a lot of experience in regards to some of the things that we’re asking, but the game makes sense to Oday. Got another guy in Matt Skura, you bring in Ty Nsekhe who both myself and Coach (Kevin) Carberry (offensive line coach) have familiarity with. I think Bobby Evans is doing a good job of maximizing his opportunities and to be able to get B.A. (Brian Allen) back in the mix is a big thing. We’ll continue to evaluate that, but I was pleased with Oday and the performance that he had against the Panthers.”

Theoretically, Allen’s return should be a boost to the entire o-line, especially the interior. Both guard positions could use an upgrade and help is on the way. McVay added Coleman Shelton is nearing a return and while he doesn’t expect him back this week, he wouldn’t rule him out quite yet.