Rams designate Van Jefferson, Troy Hill to return

The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthier. On Monday afternoon, the team designated wide receiver Van Jefferson and cornerback Troy Hill to return from injured reserve.

The two players have entered the 21-day practice window. This means that both players have three weeks to practice with the team before the Rams are required to activate them or shut them down for the year. However, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, head coach Sean McVay expects both of them to contribute immediately.

Sean McVay expects Van Jefferson and Troy Hill to contribute immediately and Brian Allen is back practicing as well. Alaric Jackson will take over full time at left tackle. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 24, 2022

The Rams have been without their third wide receiver all season with a knee injury that required surgery back in August. Jefferson was placed on IR prior to the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, Jefferson had 802 receiving yards which was second on the team behind Cooper Kupp. The Rams have missed Jefferson’s vertical, downfield ability this season as the offense hasn’t been able to stretch the field consistently. In 2021, he led the Rams with an average depth of target of 14 yards. Jefferson’s 49.3 yards per reception on passes of 20 yards or more also led the team.

Also designated to return was Troy Hill who should add some cornerback depth to the Rams secondary. Hill has been out since after Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury. The Rams cornerback is one of five players this season on defense to record an interception. Hill will be welcomed back on a defense that had been getting by with Derion Kendrick and Grant Haley opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

Travis Howard was also designated to return. While he wasn’t placed on IR, Brian Allen could be back as well.

Jefferson, Hill, and Allen will be much needed reinforcements this week as the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.