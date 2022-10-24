Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football: Who wins and final score predictions

Monday Night Football will feature the likely return of Mac Jones, as he leads the New England Patriots against Justin fields and the Chicago Bears. The Patriots are big home favorites after winning two games in a row, backed by a 8.5-point spread. Chicago has lost their last three games due in no small part to turnovers.

Bill Belichick will choose to take the air out of the ball and continue to pound the rock behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, who is expected to make his return to the New England lineup. They average 131 rushing yards per game and should be able to top that mark against the Bears who give up over 160 yards on the ground on average.

Chicago will follow suit and run the ball as much as possible with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Though the Bears have found success on the ground, they’ve struggled to put up points this season, ranking 31st in the league with 15.5 points per game.

The Patriots will obviously key in on stopping the Bears rushing attack, forcing the game into Fields’ hands, which in turn could lead to a turnover or two. DraftKings Sportsbook sees this as a low scoring game, with an over/under of just 40 points. With both teams featuring run-heavy attacks, the under is a strong bet.

Final Score: Patriots 24-14