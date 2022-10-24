Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford wants OBJ back in the horns

Matthew Stafford Wants ‘My Guy’ Odell Beckham Back on Rams (SportsIllustrated)

“TMZ caught up with Stafford and his wife Kelly as they were shopping in SoCal and addressed the Beckham rumors that have followed the Rams (3-3) ever since he hit the open free agent market after helping the team win Super Bowl LVI. Even in an off period, Stafford can’t avoid questions about the defending champions’ slow start on offense, a mire he hasn’t avoided in the early going.”

Here’s what the Rams offered the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey (RamsWire)

“The difference was that the 49ers offered a fourth-rounder in addition to a second and third, but the Rams could only give a fifth; they traded their 2023 fourth-rounder for Sony Michel.”

Highlights: Every catch from Rams WR Cooper Kupp at the 2022 season bye week (TheRams.com)

“Watch every reception by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp through 6 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.”

Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price? (SportsIllustrated)

“But before Rams fans get too excited - because L.A. does have a need here and this is becoming an NFC West arms race - the report also notes that “the Panthers are looking for at least two first-round picks for Burns.’’

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess becomes champion of Set the Expectation nonprofit organization (TheRams.com)

“Founded by sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy, Set The Expectation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through advocacy, prevention work with men, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.”