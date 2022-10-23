Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers opening odds: Can LA end regular season losing streak to division foe?

The Los Angeles Rams will return from their bye to take on a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers with the Rams listed as a 1.5-point home underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This game will take place a day before Halloween so LA fans hope this one won’t be as frightful as the first matchup.

The Rams went into their bye week on a high note by defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Los Angeles sits a half-game back of the division-leading Seahawks and hope to build some momentum as they enter a crucial stretch.

Just when LA believed they had seen the last of Christian McCaffrey for the season, the Rams will see him again after he totaled 158 combined yards in his final game with the Panthers. San Francisco acquired the superstar dual-threat running back in a blockbuster trade Thursday and gave up second, third, and fourth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth round pick in the 2024 draft.

In his first game back in the Bay Area, CMC was given a light work load, playing 21 snaps and finishing with 38 rushing yards on eight carries and also had two catches for 24 yards. He fared well in limited action on a day when his team appeared completely out of sync in all phases.

In a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, the Niners coughed up the ball three times, went 2-of-5 in the red zone and their elite defense gave up a staggering 9.1 yards per play. The Chiefs moved the ball with relative ease against one of the top units in football.

The 49ers defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (255.8), and No. 2 in points per game allowed (14.8).



Today, the #Chiefs have 529 yards of offense and 44 points. — BJ Kissel (@BJ_KCSN) October 23, 2022

While it was a terrible afternoon all-around for the 49ers, George Kittle had himself a day on the national holiday he created. Kittle snagged six receptions for 98 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on National Tight Ends Day.

THE FACE OF NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY GEORGE KITTLE HAS SCORED A TOUCHDOWN #FTTB

pic.twitter.com/CzjiOCxUHc — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) October 23, 2022

Who do you trust more this week? Will the Rams decide to show up and end their seven-game regular season losing streak to the 49ers? Can the 49ers, with a more up to speed Christian McCaffrey dial up more urgency on offense? I see LA ending an agonizing streak to their hated divisional foe in front of their home crowd. They weren’t able to get it done at SoFi in the final week last season but that’ll change this time around.

My pick is for the Rams to go just barely over the spread and sneak away with a last-second win. Who are you betting on in Week 8? Let’s discuss in the comments!