NFL Week 7 open game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are on a BYE in Week 7, so there is no game today or tomorrow for Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Sean McVay. Instead, gather with your fellow Rams fans and talk about everything else that’s happening in the NFL on Sunday. This is your weekend to relax! So enjoy it and talk about all that’s happening this week, it could still be Rams-related.

MORNING

Tampa Bay Bucs at Carolina Panthers (Panthers looking to sell remaining parts?)

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals (Falcons win makes Atlanta NFC contenders)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Jared Goff vs return of Dak)

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (Giants go to 6-1?)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Who controls AFC South?)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (Browns fire sale if they lose?)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (GB loss would drop them to 3-4)

AFTERNOON

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (Broncos loss prompt fire sale?)

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (Battle for the number one pick?)

Seattle Seahawks at L.A. Chargers (NFC West implications)

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (NFC West implications)

NIGHT

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (Tua returns)