Los Angeles Rams Reverse Mailbag: Bye week edition!

While the 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Los Angeles Rams, they are still in position to re-assert themselves as the top team in the NFC West division and as a true contender in the NFC conference.

After a week of rest on their bye, the Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The 49ers are also 3-3 at the moment, but they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

It’s all setting up for an epic showdown between two division rivals who know each other extremely well - and don’t particularly like each other. The 49ers game will set the pace for the second half of the regular season, so are the Rams likely to come out on top?

We’re asking questions in the comments section in this reverse mailbag, so give us your thoughts and let your voice be heard!